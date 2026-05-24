Column and voice-over by Lee Camp

(All quotations are from the book Overthrow by Stephen Kinzer unless otherwise noted.)

In order to fully understand how grotesque the current US siege of Cuba is, you have to first consider Cuba’s history. And I’m not even talking about the cool 1959 revolution which spawned your favorite Che Guevara t-shirt or the CIA’s 634 Elmer Fudd-esque attempts to whack Fidel Castro. (After trying things such as exploding cigars and poisoned scuba suits, the CIA ultimately nailed him with their “natural causes” weapon.)

No, the US molestation of Cuba goes back way further than that.

Another time that Cubans achieved their independence was in 1898 after 30 years of fighting and 300 years of Spanish rule. …But that taste of liberty only lasted a few days.

You see, American troops had joined the Cuban revolutionaries to help defeat Spain in 1898. But much like a promise from a dirty marionette, it came with strings attached. The US government had given its word that, once Spain was sent packing by the super awesome US military, Cubans would be left to enjoy their independence for the first time in hundreds of years. Instead, the US named an American military governor of Cuba - General John Brooke. He quickly forbade the grand celebration of Cuba’s independence and:

“The general declared the US did not recognize the rebel army and wished to disband it.”

Let me translate for those of you not fluent in dickwad, “Fuck your independence. You belong to us now.”

“As years passed, [the rebels] and their descendants would watch in mounting frustration as their new overlord used various means, including the imposition of tyrants, to keep control of Cuba.”

But hold on, let’s rewind to understand why the US had made any promise of independence at all. In the 1890s, after many years of fighting, Cuba’s rebel army had gained the upper hand against their Spanish oppressors. This made American President and substantially-eyebrowed man William McKinley nervous.

And what’s the number one cause of anxiety and stress for every US president ever? Socialism.

“Cuban rebel leaders were promising that once in power, they would launch sweeping social reforms, starting with land redistribution. That struck fear in the hearts of American businessmen, who had more than $50 million invested on the island, most of it in agriculture. …McKinley ordered the battleship Maine to leave its place in the Atlantic Fleet and head for Havana.”

So McKinley didn’t send a battleship to Cuba to help the rebels win; he sent a battleship to Cuba because he feared the rebels might soon win.

For three weeks the hulking ship sat there in the harbor. Then on February 15, 1898 she blew apart like a volcanic eruption and sank, killing over 250 American sailors. The US and our garbage newspapers (good to see some things never change) blamed Spain and used the incident as a springboard for imperial aims, including the beginning of the Spanish-American War.

But, as with the casus belli of nearly every US war, it wasn’t true. (Good to see some things never change.)

As covered in CounterPunch:

“Many years later, the US Navy sent divers and exploratory equipment to inspect the Maine. The Navy’s conclusion was definitive: the boat had blown up from the inside. Neither a torpedo nor a mine was involved. Instead, most likely, a coal dust or other type of internal explosion had blown the ship apart. Spain was not a guilty party.”

But in 1898 there was another hurdle for the US efforts to expel Spain and take over the island nation. The rebels had no interest in going from one imperial ruler to another. Some in the US Congress were sympathetic to the Cuban people’s desire for freedom and therefore refused to vote for McKinley’s war. So McKinley agreed to an unusual amendment to the war vote. It read:

“The United States hereby disclaims any disposition or intention to exercise sovereignty, jurisdiction or control over said island except for the pacification thereof and asserts its determination, when that is accomplished, to leave the government and control of the island to its people.”

Lovely words, aren’t they? They succeeded in securing the Senate vote for McKinley’s war. Only one problem. All those pretty words turned out to be bullshit. For well over 100 years, the US has bullshitted (bullshat?) the world at every turn.

The US military fought precisely three one-day battles in Cuba before Spain abandoned their effort to maintain control of the nation. The Cuban rebels fought for years in order to win over most of the island — the US forces were simply the final nail in the coffin. But that didn’t stop the US from claiming they had really been the ones to defeat the Spanish. (Boy, sounds a lot like how the US lost 400,000 people in WWII and the Soviets lost 27 million. …Good to see some things never change.)

“Within days of the Spanish surrender, American officials began telling the Cubans that they should forget the promise of independence… President McKinley declared that the US would rule Cuba under ‘the law of belligerent right over conquered territory.’”

But how would the US “own” Cuba without facing another revolutionary army of pissed off Cubans? Well, in 1900 Senator Orville Platt and Secretary of War Elihu Root (a corporate attorney) wrote a law that allowed insidious US authority over Cuba.

“The Platt Amendment… gave the US a way to control Cuba without running it directly, by maintaining a submissive local regime. Washington would go on to apply this system in many parts of the Caribbean and Central America, where to this day it is known as plattismo.”

Basically, the US agreed to leave Cuba as long as Cuba agreed to give the US control of just about all major decisions. A year later, Tomas Estrada Palma was elected president of Cuba. He had to travel there from his real home in Central Valley, New York.

So the Cubans have been fighting against imperialism for over 400 years and US imperialism for over 125 years. No wonder the US ruling parasites have a long-simmering anger towards the people of Cuba. And no wonder Cubans aren’t willing to simply roll over and let the US pedo-terrorists dominate them.

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