Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Ohio Barbarian's avatar
Ohio Barbarian
1h

This is a must read for everyone who wants to say anything about Cuba.

If you want a companion book to describe similar American imperial meddling in the rest of the Caribbean, you're in luck! See War is a Racket, by retired Marine Corps General Smedley Butler.

He describes the great educational experience he had in securing all those Spanish and French speaking countries for an array of American businesses, which he names.

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Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
2hEdited

if I had the choice it would be the USA and Israel that should be stopped not Cuba.

stop the genocide Zionist sociopaths of the world

stop toppling socialist leaning governments imperialist for-ever-war mongering USA.

stop being complicit citizens

STOP IT

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