By Lee Camp

Every day we learn more about how remarkably repulsive and aggressive Israel’s genocide is in Gaza. And it doesn’t matter whether you’re Jewish like I am, or not, no one can ignore this. But you can consider this a good news column because here are The Top 11 Signs Israel Is Collapsing.

NUMBER 1 - IDF Soldiers Refusing to Serve.

First of all, don’t call it “serving” in the IDF. Committing genocide is not the same as dishin’ out ice cream. They aren’t serving unless that IDF bloodthirsty maniac handed you a chocolate mint with caramel drizzle.

Anyway, “Over 100,000 Israelis have reportedly stopped showing up for reserve duty. …The army informed Defense Minister Israel Katz in mid-March that the attendance rate stood at 80 percent…” But there’s more—it’s probably worse than 20% not “serving.” Many believe the tightly guarded number is more like only 40%. This is a deeply held secret because Israel knows that having a moral core and refusing to be a monster… is infectious! Once a few hundred thousand do it, everyone’s gonna want to do it. At that point, not being a genocider will catch on quicker than magenta hair.

NUMBER 2 - Israel’s Economy Is Barely Hanging On.

Israel’s economic situation right now is worse than the guy selling second-hand Tamagotchis with an unidentified mucus on them out of a broken shopping cart behind a Dollar Store in Trenton, New Jersey. (And you don’t have to know what Tamagotchi is to know that’s not good.)

“Israel’s deteriorating fiscal situation has prompted big credit rating agencies to downgrade the country’s status.” There’s been “…a widening of the fiscal deficit to 7.8% of GDP in 2024, up from 4.1% the year before.”

And that’s only getting worse by the day. So if you’re thinking of investing somewhere, you’re better off putting your money in the new Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kanye West fashion collaboration—For those who like their sexual assault with a touch of CRAZY. (By the way, that’s a real thing.)

NUMBER 3 - Thousands of Closing Businesses and Labor Shortages.

“Forty-six thousand Israeli businesses have been forced to shut… Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported on July 10, referring to Israel as a ‘country in collapse.’” But the real number is much higher than that because they “ …estimate that 60,000 Israeli businesses are expected to be shut down by the end of 2024.” And since we’re almost halfway through 2025 (spoiler alert) that means the real number is probably over 80,000. The businesses are closing for many reasons like zero tourism, dual citizens fleeing Israel, and also a lack of laborers.

“140,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank have not been allowed to enter Israel since the October 7 attacks. …The Israeli government has sought to fill the gap by bringing in workers from India and Sri Lanka. However, many key jobs are bound to remain unfilled.”

No one said apartheid was easy. You gotta devote your all to it. You can’t be a-part-theid. …(I don’t care what you say, I like that one.)

NUMBER 4 - The U.S. Partnership Is Strained.

Trump has done several things recently that are scary for Israel. He made a deal with Houthis in Yemen that did not include Israel in which they’ll stop attacking U.S. ships but they can keep blasting more Israeli seamen than the popular series Mohels Gone Wild. Trump went to the Middle East and avoided going to Israel. Plus, he ran to Saudi Arabia to tell them they don’t need to worry about normalizing relations with Israel.

“Until this week, a cornerstone of the U.S.-Israel relationship was a US guarantee that Israel would always enjoy military superiority over its neighbors. That looks much less certain now. Indeed, Trump declared that the U.S. has ‘no stronger partner’ than Saudi Arabia, a status that used to belong to Israel alone.”

NUMBER 5 - The E.U. Partnership Is Strained.

The E.U — long known for having slightly less courage than a fainting goat — recently found the nerve to condemn Israel. And “The Netherlands has called for a reexamination of the EU-Israel partnership agreement, the main instrument ensuring billions in trade and R&D collaborations.”

NUMBER 6 - The U.N. Case For Genocide.

As you know this past October “South Africa submitted its main legal claim to the top UN court which accuses Israel of genocide…” But I’m sure they don’t have much evidence. They only submitted a 5,000-page document proving Israel is committing genocide.

Okay, so they have the entire Harry Potter series worth of war crimes written down. Maybe Israel should start covering their tracks a little better. You know, make it look like maybe Cyprus was the one doing the ethnic cleansing. Who knows what those crazy Cypriots are up to!

NUMBER 7 - The ICC Arrest Warrants.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant. Plus the “U.N. General Assembly demanded Israel end its ‘unlawful presence’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Unfortunately the U.N. General Assembly’s statements have the teeth of a newborn baby duck. But still.

NUMBER 8 - Even Israelis Are Leaving.

“Over 550,000 Israelis flee the country amid Gaza war, data shows.” And that article is from a year ago. Hundreds of thousands more have left since then. Ben Gurion Airport is busier than the personalized ammunition kiosk at a Trump campaign event. (You give your girl shotgun shells with her name on them, and she’ll love you forever.)

Plus Israel is a country of less than 10 million people to begin with. “…what might have been a temporary escape for Israelis during the war or technical difficulties in returning has now turned into a permanent trend or permanent migration.” And of those leaving, it’s mostly the people with enough sense to evacuate a genocide and/or enough money to fly around the world. So essentially it’s a lot of the wealthiest and smartest.

“Around 8,300 high-tech professionals left Israel between the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023 and July 2024… Despite comprising less than eight percent of the workforce, high-tech professionals contributed 35 percent of income tax revenue in 2021…”

NUMBER 9 - The Global View of Israel Is In The Shitter.

(Actually, that’s kinda offensive to shitters. What did they ever do to us?)

Polling shows “…the public’s views of Israel have turned more negative over the past three years. More than half of U.S. adults (53%) now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42% in March 2022…”

Wow. Over half of Americans don’t like genocide? I’m pretty impressed. That’s coming from a population that view CTE as the best sport there is. (Well, CTE with cheerleaders.) But the shift is far greater in every country other than the U.S. “Net favorability… dropped globally by an average of 18.5 percentage points… decreasing in 42 out of the 43 countries polled. …Net favorability in Japan went from -39.9 to -62.0; in South Korea from -5.5 to -47.8; and in the U.K. from -17.1 to -29.8.”

Japan?! Even a country that eats still-beating frog hearts and reads octopus porn comic books knows that what Israel’s doing to Gaza is repulsive.

Washington’s support for the genocidal regime has also come with a price. “In Egypt, the U.S. went from having a positive favorability of 41.1 to a negative favorability of -14.9 from September to December. In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. saw a similar trend, dropping from a positive favorability of 12.2 to -10.5 over the same time period.”

I can’t believe it took those countries this long to dislike the U.S., but as most people said when Elon Musk was revealed to be a fascist goon with a breeding fetish instead of a liberal heartthrob, better late than never.

NUMBER 10 - BDS Is Having A Profound Impact.

At first I thought this said “BDSM is having a profound impact” — Bondage, Submission, and Sadomasochism. And I then thought, “You’re damn right it has a profound impact. …Saved my marriage.” But no, it says BDS — Boycott, Divest, and Sanction. A survey of 15,000 people globally found that, “One in three people are boycotting brands over Israel's war on Gaza.”

One in three! BDS is working. Check out this headline: “The Quiet Success of the Israel Divestment Movement.” And that’s coming from YES! magazine - the only magazine that is fully consensual.

Plus, companies like McDonald's and Starbucks have seen sales declining due to their connection with Israel. If you yourself want to start boycotting Starbucks, it’s easy. Just go to the remaining American mom-and-pop coffee shop. It’s in Greenwood Lake, New York. Tell Barbara that Lee Camp sent ya. She’ll throw ya an extra packet of Sweet ‘N Low, on the house.

NUMBER 11 - Psychological Collapse.

As political economist, and type of haircut, Shir Hever said, “There is no doctrine right now – what we have is a collapse of Israeli society. It is a social collapse. It’s also psychological collapse, [and] it has to do with the fact that Israelis have lost connection with reality.”

Israel is completely detached from reality. It’s the Mel Gibson of the Middle East. Sure, it has bigger guns and can continue to obliterate Gaza, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people. But the writing is already on the wall. Israel will never “go back” to being a moderately stable apartheid regime. By committing a genocide that has been live-streamed around the world, they have written their own ending.

