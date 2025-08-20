Every day we hear and see more about how remarkably repulsive and aggressive Israel’s genocide is in Gaza. But you can consider this a good news column because I’m going to cover the top 11 signs that Israel is collapsing.

1) IDF Soldiers Refusing to Serve

“Over 100,000 Israelis have reportedly stopped showing up for reserve duty.”

First of all, don’t call it “serving” in the IDF. Committing genocide is not the same as dishing out ice cream. They aren’t serving unless that IDF bloodthirsty maniac handed you a double scoop of mint chocolate chip.

As reported by +972 Magazine, “Over 100,000 Israelis have reportedly stopped showing up for reserve duty. …The army informed Defense Minister Israel Katz in mid-March that the attendance rate stood at 80 percent…”

But there’s more — it’s probably worse than 20% not serving. Many believe the tightly guarded number is more like 40% of reservists not showing up. This is a deeply held secret because Israel knows that having a moral core and refusing to be a monster is infectious. Once a few hundred thousand do it, everyone’s going to want to do it. Not being a genocider will catch on quicker than magenta hair.

2) Israel’s Economy Barely Hanging On

Israel’s economic situation right now is worse than the guy selling second-hand Tamagotchis with an unidentified mucus on them out of a broken shopping cart behind a K-Mart in Trenton, New Jersey. (And you don’t have to know what Tamagotchi is to know that’s not good.)

“Israel’s deteriorating fiscal situation has prompted big credit rating agencies to downgrade the country’s status.”

There’s been “…a widening of the fiscal deficit to 7.8% of GDP in 2024, up from 4.1% the year before.”

And that’s only getting worse by the day. Who would have thought genocide would be bad for business? If you’re thinking of investing somewhere, you’re better off putting your money in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Kanye West fashion collaboration — for those who like their sexual assault with a touch of antisemitism. …By the way, that’s a real thing.

3) Thousands of Closing Businesses & Labor Shortages

In 2024, “Forty-six thousand Israeli businesses have been forced to shut… Hebrew newspaper Maariv reported on July 10, referring to Israel as a ‘country in collapse.’”

But the real number is much higher than that because they “…estimate that 60,000 Israeli businesses are expected to be shut down by the end of 2024.”

And since we’re almost halfway through 2025 — spoiler alert — that means the real number is probably over 80,000 Sharper Images and Blockbusters in Israel right now. The businesses are closing for many reasons like zero tourism, dual citizens fleeing, and also a lack of laborers.

“140,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank have not been allowed to enter Israel since the October 7 attacks. …The Israeli government has sought to fill the gap by bringing in workers from India and Sri Lanka. However, many key jobs are bound to remain unfilled.”

No one said apartheid was easy. You gotta devote your all to it. You can’t be a part …theid. (I don’t care what you say, I like that line.)

4) The U.S. Partnership Is Strained

“The U.S. has ‘no stronger partner’ than Saudi Arabia, a status that used to belong to Israel alone.”

Trump has done several things recently that are slightly scary for Israel. He made a deal with Houthis in Yemen that did not include Israel in which the Houthis will stop attacking U.S. ships but they can keep blasting more Israeli seamen than the popular series Mohels Gone Wild. Trump went to the Middle East and avoided going to Israel. And he ran to Saudi Arabia to grease their skids. Though that’s common for a U.S. president — he also told them they don’t need to normalize relations with Israel.

The Guardian reported at the time, “Until this week, a cornerstone of the U.S.-Israel relationship was a U.S. guarantee of Israel’s military superiority over its neighbours. That looks much less certain now. Indeed, Trump declared that the U.S. has ‘no stronger partner’ than Saudi Arabia, a status that used to belong to Israel alone.”

Our ruling elite sure do love the theocracy of Saudi Arabia. I don’t know why (Cough—petrodollar.) that could be. I just can’t figure out (Cough—Petrodollar!) what the reason is. (Cough—Petrodollar!) Excuse me. I must be allergic to something.

5) EU Partnership Is Strained

The E.U. — long known for having slightly less courage than a fainting goat — recently found the courage to officially condemn Israel. And “…the Netherlands has called for a reexamination of the EU–Israel partnership agreement, the main instrument ensuring billions in trade and R&D collaborations.”

6) The U.N. Case for Genocide

“South Africa… accuses Israel of genocide” with a “5,000-page document.”

As you know this past October, “South Africa submited its main legal claim to the top U.N. court which accuses Israel of genocide…”

But I’m sure they don’t have much evidence. …They only submitted a “5,000-page document” proving Israel is committing genocide. Okay, so they only have the entire Harry Potter series worth of war crimes written down. Maybe Israel should start covering their tracks a little better. You know, make it look like maybe Cyprus was the one doing the ethnic cleansing. Who knows what they’re up to! Those crazy Cypriots!

7) The ICC Arrest Warrants

As you know, the “International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant.”

Plus the “U.N. General Assembly demanded Israel end ‘unlawful presence’ in Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Unfortunately the U.N. General Assembly’s statements have the teeth of a newborn baby or an old man who loves Milk Duds. But still.

Since you’ve read this far, why not support my work by sharing it? This post is free to read. Share

8) Even Israelis Are Leaving

“Over 550,000 Israelis flee the country amid Gaza war, data shows.”

And that article is from a year ago. Hundreds of thousands more have left since then. The departures area at Ben Gurion airport is busier than the personalized ammunition kiosk at a Trump campaign event. (You give your girl shotgun shells with her name on them and she’ll love you forever.) Plus Israel is a country of less than 10 million people to begin with. They don’t have that many to lose.

“…what might have been a temporary escape for Israelis during the war or technical difficulties in returning has now turned into a permanent trend or permanent migration.”

And of those leaving, it’s mostly the people with enough sense to evacuate a genocide and enough money to fly around the world. So essentially it’s a lot of the wealthiest and smartest.

“Around 8,300 high-tech professionals left Israel between the beginning of the war on Gaza in October 2023 and July 2024… Despite comprising less than eight percent of the workforce, high-tech professionals contributed 35 percent of income tax revenue in 2021…”

9) The Global View of Israel Is in the Shitter

“Net favorability… dropped globally by an average of 18.5 percentage points.”

A Pew Research poll found “…the public’s views of Israel have turned more negative over the past three years. More than half of U.S. adults (53%) now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel, up from 42% in March 2022…”

Wow. Over half of Americans don’t like genocide. I’m pretty impressed. That’s coming from a population that views CTE as the best sport there is. (Well, CTE with cheerleaders.) But the shift is far greater in every country other than the U.S.

“Net favorability… dropped globally by an average of 18.5 percentage points… decreasing in 42 out of the 43 countries polled.” “Net favorability in Japan went from -39.9 to -62.0; in South Korea from -5.5 to -47.8; and in the U.K. from -17.1 to -29.8.”

Japan?! Even a country that eats still-beating frog hearts and reads octopus porn comic books knows that what Israel’s doing to Gaza is repulsive.

And Washington’s support for the genocidal regime has also come with a price. “In Egypt, the U.S. went from having a positive favorability of 41.1 to a negative favorability of -14.9 from September to December. In Saudi Arabia, the U.S. saw a similar trend, dropping from a positive favorability of 12.2 to -10.5 over the same time period.”

I can’t believe it took those countries this long to dislike the U.S., but as most people said when Elon Musk was finally revealed to be a fascist goon with a breeding fetish instead of liberal heartthrob — better late than never.

10) BDS Is Having a Profound Impact

At first I thought the articles said BDSM was having a profound impact — Bondage, Submission, and Sadomasochism. And I thought, “You’re damn right it has a profound impact! …Saved my marriage.” But no, they’re saying BDS — Boycott, Divest, and Sanction.

A survey of 15,000 people globally found that “One in three people are boycotting brands over Israel’s war on Gaza.”

One in three! That’s like 20 or 30 or 40 percent of the world. …Look, I wanted to learn math in school but I had a disability. …Math makes me sleepy. …That’s in the DSM 5, okay?

But BDS is working! Check out this headline — “The Quiet Success of the Israel Divestment Movement.” And that’s coming from YES Magazine — the only magazine that is fully consensual. …All the others… a little rapey.

Plus companies like McDonald’s and Starbucks have seen sales declining due to their connection with Israel. If you yourself want to start boycotting Starbucks, it’s easy. Just go to the remaining American mom-and-pop coffee shop. It’s in Greenwood Lake, New York. Tell Barbara that Lee sent you. You’ll get a free packet of Sweet-n-Low.

11) Psychological Collapse

“There is no doctrine right now — what we have is a collapse of Israeli society.”

As political economist Shir Hever said, “There is no doctrine right now – what we have is a collapse of Israeli society. It is a social collapse. It’s also psychological collapse, [and] it has to do with the fact that Israelis have lost connection with reality.”

Israel is completely detached from reality. It’s the Mel Gibson of the Middle East. Sure, it has bigger guns and can continue to obliterate Gaza, killing hundreds of thousands of innocent people. But the writing is on the wall. Israel will never “go back” to being a moderately stable apartheid regime. By committing a genocide that has been livestreamed around the world, they have written their own ending.