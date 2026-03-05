By Lee Camp

Real image of the US Defense Secretary

Multiple outlets are reporting the Pentagon has been telling troops that America’s (unprovoked, illegal) bombing of Iran is a holy war designed to bring about Armageddon. Apparently the Christian god gets a real thrill out of obliterating schools, killing 160 young children at a time.

“A military commander told a group of non-commissioned officers that President Donald Trump was ‘anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,’…

This was not a solitary event. Over 100 complaints came in from soldiers saying they were told their efforts to murder innocent people in Iran would help bring Jesus back. (Apparently Jesus is a vampire who feeds off the blood of others?)

The NCO said of the commander: “He urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the Book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ.”

Excuse me for finding this frightening, but anyone with the most basic understanding of psychology already knew that the US empire is run by the dictionary definition of a megalomaniacal, unhinged, narcissistic, psychopath. And that was even before adding that his men with guns (and a trillion-dollar a year budget) apparently believe a god endorses Trump’s lunatic decisions. Most average humans would never want to be party to mass murder such as this, but apparently, with religion anything is possible.

Recently, in an interview with Tucker Carlson, the US ambassador to Israel (and very Christian man) Mike Huckabee said that the Bible gives Israel the right to “take” the entire Middle East.

Ostensibly a 2,000 year-old book written before nation states were a thing dictates that the genocidal government of Israel can kill whoever they want in order to take over the entire region.

Huckster and Benjamin Netanyahu agree on this. Netanyahu and his Likud party have endorsed the idea of Greater Israel, which consists of a much much larger genocidal apartheid ethnostate.

Israel is not waiting around to use the war on Iran to steal other territory. In recent days they have invaded Lebanon, amplified the siege of Gaza in order to starve the survivors, and started a total closure of the West Bank, which they’re in the process of ethnically cleansing.

Every one of these actions by Israel and the US is a crime against humanity. Every one is illegal under international law. Every one is immoral. Every one is a war crime. …But luckily there’s a god or two who are apparently signing off on it all.

While both Israel and the Pentagon believe they’re in a holy war, it seems they disagree on what the end goals are. Israel believes their sky god gave them the right to the Middle East and to kill anyone in that region who gets in their way. Christian nationalist Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and his Pentagon believe - like many evangelical Christians - that the reason Israel needs to take over the entire region is because their favorite book says the Jews must be there for the end times to come.

What happens in those end times? Well, everyone who doesn’t believe in Jesus burns in hell. So the Pentagon’s Jesus warriors support Israel in order to facilitate the burning in hell of Jews. Ironically, it’s the most antisemitic thing anyone could ever believe. And yet Israel and the US are aligned in this horror show.

Look, believing in things is fine. Using those beliefs to murder innocent people, destroy whole societies, obliterate livelihoods, and steal anything you want is not fine. I truly hope (to God?) that’s not a controversial statement.