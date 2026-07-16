By Lee Camp, a human

Max Blumenthal, founder and editor of the Grayzone news outlet, was accosted by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) upon arrival at Dulles Airport after traveling to Iran to report on the funeral of Ali Khamenei, which turned out to be one of the largest gatherings of humans in the history of the planet.

Despite the fact that Blumenthal was in Tehran as a reporter — as were countless others from mainstream corporate outlets — he was treated like a supervillain upon his arrival back on US soil. CBP interrogated him and demanded he give them access to his devices. When he refused, they confiscated his phones and computer.

It’s likely Blumenthal was targeted because of the Canary Mission, an Israel-based organization designed to destroy the lives of critics of the genocidal apartheid state, and Laura Loomer, a far-right Zionist sociopath who’s beloved by Trump and his goons. Both Loomer and the Canary Mission were begging the Trump administration to go after (or even SWAT) Blumenthal.

Below is my analysis of this insane but predictable fascistic episode. I also cover the remarkable DSA flameout during a live interview and much more. Just click play below.

Share