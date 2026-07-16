Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Expat459's avatar
Expat459
13hEdited

When the dust settles and a sane government comes in the lawsuits against the Trump administration will be epic!

Reply
Share
2 replies
Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
13h

أحسنت النشر والقول – سلام غزة و القدس عليكم - العزة والنصر حليف محورالمقاومة وحلفاءها والذلة والعار لمحور الشر وجماعة أبستين (امريكا و بريطانيا وفرنسا وتركيا وقطر والامارات و دول الناتو والنازية الجديدة والماسونية والصهيونية و أسرائيل) وحلفاءه

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lee Camp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture