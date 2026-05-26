Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Sharley Azen fisher's avatar
Sharley Azen fisher
5h

They are busy condemning humanitarian assistance which is only necessary because of their blockade and persecution of the Cuban people, while professing "American values" or their "Christian " beliefs. How dare the Justice Dept. vilify the ones who stand for peace and oppose genocide or the persecution of innocent people. Cuba has done nothing to America except want to be free .

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Hassan Al-Mosawi's avatar
Hassan Al-Mosawi
5h

Peace be upon you by Gaza and Jerusalem - Honour and victory are the allies of the axis of resistance and its allies, and humiliation and shame are for the axis of evil, Epstein Class (USA, Britain, France, Turkey, Qatar, UAE, NATO Governments, Masonic, Zionist and Israel) and its allies.

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