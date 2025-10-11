The corporate media are giving Trump a lot of credit for ending the genocide (at least ending it for the moment). But they’re accidentally admitting he could’ve stopped this horror show anytime he wanted to. Yesterday, Politico wrote,

“After Israel bombed Doha in early September, the Qataris, who were the leading mediators between Israel and Hamas, wanted to pull out of the peace process, said a senior White House official… Trump, who has a longstanding relationship with the Qataris, issued a surprisingly sharp rebuke of the Israeli attack and would soon offer an unprecedented security guarantee to back his promise that nothing like that would happen again. Trump extended his public olive branch in tandem with his administration’s private outreach to Qatar and other Arab countries.”

So they’re admitting that the only difference between today and a month ago or two months ago or six months ago is that Donald Trump finally got off his ass and decided to “issue a sharp rebuke of Israel” and offer “a security guarantee”. Both of those unspectacular things could’ve been done at any time during Trump’s reign (and could’ve been done at any time by the Biden administration as well).

So all of us who said breathlessly that the killing, and maiming, and torturing, and starving could end with a phone call by the leader of the US empire — We were right. We were absolutely right. And this week’s ceasefire proves it.

67,173 Palestinians would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 20,179 children would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 10,427 women would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 4,813 elderly people would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 31,754 men would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 169,780 would not be horribly injured if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 565 aid workers (376 UN staff) would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call. 254+ journalists would still be alive if Trump or Biden had made that phone call.

And these numbers are not even close to high enough. As of January of this year the population of Gaza had decreased by at least 160,000 — most of those are dead. All of them at the hands of the US/Israel alliance.

Whether this tenuous ceasefire/ peace holds or not, do not make Donald Trump out to be a peacemaker. Do not herald his grand achievement. Do not shower him with accolades or view him as a grand deal maker. He could’ve saved tens of thousands (possibly hundreds of thousands) of lives if he gave a shit back when he first took office for the second term. Joe Biden could’ve done the same.

The US imperial lunatics also could’ve cut off Israel’s supply of missiles/bombs/intelligence/funding at any time. They did the opposite.

The Trump Administration did not end this genocide. They, along with the Biden Administration, created it.