Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Becca's avatar
Becca
5h

I just imagine everyone working at the pentagon is paying all their bills on the company card. Trillions of dollars unaccounted for but yeah let’s crack down and kick 4 million poor people off their food benefits while we nickel and dime the lower class out of their taxes.

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Sissyrivergirl's avatar
Sissyrivergirl
6h

It’s obvious at this point the “military “ in the occupied USA Is simply an elaborate money laundering scheme

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