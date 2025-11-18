(Article and voice over by Lee Camp)

In the increasingly noxious world in which we live, a country can make clear precisely how a campaign of ethnic cleansing will advance, and yet it gets barely a mention in the mainstream media. The U.S. military’s planning documents for Gaza’s bifurcation / starvation / degeneration / decimation are now available for all to see.

The Guardian reported:

“The US is planning for the long-term division of Gaza into a ‘green zone’ under Israeli and international military control, where reconstruction would start, and a ‘red zone’ to be left in ruins.”

The key words are “left in ruins.” And the key fact is that almost all surviving Gazans are inside this “red zone.” So it’s not just the buildings that will be left in ruins. It’s the healthcare systems. It’s the food systems. It’s the water systems. It’s the beautiful bodies of Gazans of every age. It’s the families. It’s the hopes and dreams. It’s the future.

Left in ruins.

Yesterday, the UN Security Council unanimously voted to approve this ruinous plan with China and Russia abstaining.

As most people now know, Gaza has been completely razed to the ground by 70,000 tons of explosives, the equivalent of six Hiroshima atomic bombs. Roughly 83% of all structures have been destroyed or damaged. Here’s a map of the ruins justifiably imaged as red, gaping wounds:

If we (or rather the ruling elite) even remotely looked at our world through a humanity-first lens, then 100% of Gaza wouldn’t just be allowed to rebuild, it would be the site of one of the most aggressive humanitarian aid operations the world has ever seen. But we don’t live in that world. And our ruling elite are sociopathic parasites with hair plugs. (Is there such a thing as soul plugs™ to make it appear as if they have a soul?)

Instead, while millions are left to suffer and die just a few feet away, the US military and others will rebuild the 58% of Gaza already stolen by the colonizers. Not just rebuild it but transform it into a giant real estate bonanza for Trump, his family, and countless wealthy investors. This unbridled pillage following a successful genocide is not hidden but in fact was proudly presented a couple months ago.

The above AI-vomited utopian/dystopian image might be lovely if it involved Palestinians and Palestinian sovereignty in any way, shape, or form. But it does not. The 58% of Gaza that has already been stolen by the US & Israel will not be owned or governed by Palestinians. If Gazans are ever allowed into it, it will be under the most fascist surveillance system one could ever dream up. In fact, the plan calls for eight “AI-powered, smart cities” — Not because the vampiric colonizers want Gazans to have the best high-tech amenities, lounging in a life of luxury. No, it’s because “smart city” is euphemistic propaganda-tripe-speak for the highest level of surveillance ever imagined. (Conversely I assume actual freedom & privacy would be termed “life in a dumb city.”)

I must, however, admit it’s a nice bit of honesty that they included the oil derricks in that image just off the coast. Israel has long sought to get its hands on the billions of barrels of oil in Gaza’s waters.

Hamas understandably rejected the new UN proposal to relinquish most of Gaza to the genocidal colonizers. They responded:

“Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favour of the occupation.”

The many countries voting for and facilitating this are now parties to genocide. As I covered in a prior article, Israel’s genocide has required the willing participation of 63 countries over these two years.

But it’s possible Gazans won’t always be trapped in an open-air death camp. Trump’s plan says that they will be allowed to leave “through what it calls ‘voluntary’ departures to another country.” Ah yes, the “voluntary ethnic cleansing.” This was once also used to describe the “choice” of the Native Americans to leave their homelands and relocate to reservations where they were less likely to be outright murdered by the invaders. For those Gazans who “choose” to leave — and who could blame them — it will be done with a literal gun to their heads.

There are no new plans. There are no fresh ideas. The language of colonization, subjugation, oppression, genocide, rape and pillaging might not be identical over hundreds of years, but it rhymes.