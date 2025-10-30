(3 minute read)

Utah nearly ended homelessness. In 2015. Now Utah is jumping on Trump’s executive order to begin arresting and placing homeless in concentration camps.

Poetic injustice, I suppose.

The state of Utah achieved the (almost) end of chronic homelessness with an incredible, ingenious, unprecedented, unfathomable approach… They gave every chronically homeless person a home. [Pause for reader to clutch pearls. Do not leave this author note in final edition.]

And it wasn’t a secret either. The LA Times printed a headline blaring “Utah Is Winning The War on Chronic Homelessness with ‘Housing First’ Program”. NPR wrote, “Utah Reduced Chronic Homelessness By 91 Percent”. And Fox News exclaimed, “Dirty Mud People Given Free Marxist Homes For Free Just For Being Mud People”! (I made that last one up.)

So the good dear leaders of Utah — having realized their plan to house the homeless had worked spectacularly — Did what any good Americans would do. They ended the program. They ended the program and replaced it with the old tried-and-true policy of police officers hitting homeless people with sticks while yelling “move along”. And the good leaders of Utah were sure this would not cause homelessness to shoot back up.

Homelessness shot back up.

One Utah outlet wrote last year, “Record Homelessness in Utah Renews Clash Between State and Salt Lake City Officials”.

Now Donald Trump has cleared the path for homeless internment camps — Or are they labor camps? No, concentration camps? Wait, they’re “homeless campuses”! That’s it. It’s like the homeless (who have been arrested and taken there against their will) are going to college! It’s very exciting.

Here are some important things to avoid mentioning if you ever find yourself writing for the mainstream media on the topic of homelessness.

There are 15 million empty homes in the United States. None of them must be used to house people who need a roof over their heads. They must remain empty or capitalism collapses and the Viet Cong pour over the hills. Tens of thousands of military veterans are homeless in the US. It’s our way of thanking them for their service. On any given night around 1.2 million children are either homeless or semi-homeless (sleeping on someone’s couch for example). More children live in homelessness in America than live in the states of South Carolina, Utah, or Oregon. It’s illegal to house the homeless in 47 of the 50 US states. If you were to help out a homeless person for just one night, capitalism would collapse and the Viet Cong would pour over the hills.

Despite all these facts, a lot of people only care about an issue when it impacts them directly. And the policy of imprisoning — Sorry, I mean “sending to college” — homeless folks against their will does indeed impact you and me and every American. Since visuals often hit a point home much better than words, I spent upwards of 3 mins on the following chart detailing how this “homeless person problem” could ultimately become a “you problem”.