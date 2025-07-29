Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUK & 27 Nations Condemn Israel! + Epstein Photos of TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUK & 27 Nations Condemn Israel! + Epstein Photos of TrumpLee CampJul 29, 202525Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUK & 27 Nations Condemn Israel! + Epstein Photos of TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore410ShareShareLeecamp’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe25Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUK & 27 Nations Condemn Israel! + Epstein Photos of TrumpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore410SharePrevious
No. UK and 27 nations PRETEND they condemn Israel.
Have they stopped sending weapons to Israel?
Have they stopped providing intelligence to the IOF?
Have they forced sufficient aid into Gaza?
Have they stopped the quiet invasion of the West Bank?
"The few who stole the rights our fathers fought to earn.
War is wrong, we know that's true.
Kill-kids ain’t war. It’s what child-killers do.
"History will judge them all.
The leader class destined to fall.
Justify their killing ways.
With words of praise.
Just words of praise."
