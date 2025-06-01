Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUkraine's Top Political Scientist ADMITS It All!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreUkraine's Top Political Scientist ADMITS It All!New Video ClipLee CampJun 01, 20258Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUkraine's Top Political Scientist ADMITS It All!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2ShareStick it to the rich mother f**kers trying to censor me by becoming a free or paid member!SubscribeYou can also support my work by simply SHARING IT!Share8Share this postLeecamp’s SubstackUkraine's Top Political Scientist ADMITS It All!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore2SharePrevious