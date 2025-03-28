This post is public and you can support the show by sharing it. Share

Billionaire Elon Musk claims he and DOGE are saving the U.S. government money—but somehow, he missed the TRILLIONS unaccounted for at the Pentagon. I’ll break down the REAL fraud bleeding taxpayers dry, and why Trump and Musk’s so-called “savings” are a scam. PLUS, I absolutely destroy Ben Shapiro in a debate… that he doesn’t even know he’s in (but let’s be real—he never knows much anyway). All that and more on Unredacted Tonight!