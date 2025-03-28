Unredacted Tonight: The Largest Money Laundering Scheme In Human History! (Trump & Musk Ignore It) [Ep 6]
New Episode - free to watch right here
Billionaire Elon Musk claims he and DOGE are saving the U.S. government money—but somehow, he missed the TRILLIONS unaccounted for at the Pentagon. I’ll break down the REAL fraud bleeding taxpayers dry, and why Trump and Musk’s so-called “savings” are a scam. PLUS, I absolutely destroy Ben Shapiro in a debate… that he doesn’t even know he’s in (but let’s be real—he never knows much anyway). All that and more on Unredacted Tonight!