You may or may not know that way before President Donald Trump was a thing, the US voting machines were deeply secretive sacks of smoldering garbage. It has always been a fact that if you are voting on a machine in the United States, you have no idea what happens when you push that button or touch that screen. Maybe it registers your vote. Maybe it doesn’t. Maybe it registers a fraction of your vote. Maybe it controls a game of Mario Kart. Literally no one outside the companies who create and run these proprietary secretive machines know the truth.

That may all soon change thanks to a recent court decision.

There’s a lawsuit working it’s way through the courts challenging the results of the 2024 election, both Presidential and Senatorial. Let me be clear that I don’t have a stance on whether Trump legitimately won the election. I think Kamala Harris was a nothing candidate and Joe Biden was a dimented (literally) old war criminal. And Donald Trump makes rotting roadkill skunk carcasses seem pure, and good, and refreshingly honest.

But that’s not the point. Whether Trump or Harris or whoever won the election, we should have a legitimate democracy — Instead we have the furthest thing from it.

The lawsuit revolves around the results in Rockland County, NY where extreme irregularities were seen in the 2024 election. As the AP reported, SMART Elections said, “There is clear evidence that the senate results are incorrect, and there are statistical indications that the presidential results are highly unlikely…”

“As stated in the complaint, more voters have sworn they voted for independent U.S. Senate candidate Diane Sare than the Rockland County Board of Elections counted and certified… Additionally, the presidential election results exhibit numerous statistical anomalies… including multiple districts where hundreds of voters chose the Democratic candidate Kirsten Gillibrand for Senate, but where zero voters selected the Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.”

SMART Elections have brought the case and the judge has just recently allowed discovery to go forward. Discovery means that SMART should be entitled to a lot of information from the Rockland County Board of Elections including — “information about voting machines; voter rolls; software; software updates; hardware, including forensic grade copies of hard drives; diagrams of all equipment, including network and Wi-Fi components; and flash drives that carry election results.”

Also they would get answers to “…questions about modem, Wi-Fi, or cellular connections to Rockland County's election systems; whether the county was using either Starlink's Direct to Cell service, or a program known as Ballotproof...”

That’s right, some areas of the country may have been using Elon Musk’s Starlink to transmit information, which means Musk conceivably had the ability to alter results.

Again let’s be clear — I’m not saying anything untoward definitely went down, but If nothing was rigged, wouldn’t it make sense for the Board of Elections and the companies behind the machines to present all the data? Why keep it secret?? Why fight tooth-and-nail for decades to cover up the truth? Their efforts to hide every last detail certainly screams “guilty”.

This has been the question since long before Donald Trump became president. It was the question during the rigged primaries against Bernie Sanders and other elections going all the way back to George W. Bush.

How insane is it to believe we have a legit electoral system without knowing ANYTHING about the computers and the software that calculates the results? If this lawsuit keeps going forward, maybe we’ll finally get some answers! I’m cynical enough to believe the ruling elite very much don’t want that to happen.

Don’t worry, even if we got to the truth behind the machines and verified the results going forward, the US would still be a Banana Republic due to the amount of money dumped into rigging our elections. So we’ll still have that.

