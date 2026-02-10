By Lee Camp

Sinclair Lewis famously wrote, “When fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.”

That may be true. But we found out during this weekend’s Super Bowl that when mass surveillance comes to America, it will be to help sad puppy dogs.

In the Amazon Ring ad a poor little beautiful sad doggie goes missing. A little white girl cries. A man sobs uncontrollably. Then we find out the dog can be found using the Ring Cam Mass Surveillance Doggie Rescue™ app. The man with AI hair in the ad says, “One post of the dog’s photo in the Ring app starts outdoor cameras looking for a match. [It] then uses AI to help find the lost dog.”

This is wonderful! You can find your lost dog! …Or maybe instead of a lost dog, you can just type into the search box: “Black man in the neighborhood.” And then every camera in a ten-mile radius will let you watch that black man (or any black man) to make sure he’s not up to something. …Or you could type in: “college girl walking down the street” and then watch her throughout the neighborhood on her entire walk home.

And most importantly, it’s unobtrusive! That 20-year-old girl won’t know you’re watching her. There’s no 1910’s flash-bulb camera going off. Or even just 15 years ago, when you wanted to track and take photos of an annoyed young lady, you had to follow her around in your van. And even if you were in the bushes dressed as a large bird or something, those little click-and-wind cameras they sold at Walmart always alerted her to your presence. It was a disaster, even for the most skilled leering creeper.

But now, with Ring Cam Mass Surveillance Fucking Doggie Rescue™, you can watch anyone and everyone anywhere in your neighborhood. Or hell, with a little hacking knowledge, you can probably watch anyone near a Ring cam in the nation.

But what if your missing adorable puppy cute puppy dog has hot-wired a car and skipped town? Have no worries! Amazon’s Ring has signed a deal with Flock Safety, which has deals with police departments across the country. Flock cameras monitor license plates in many cities using their gigantic surveillance network. And luckily for your adorable driving puppy cute puppy doggie, Flock monitors cars whether the driver has done anything wrong or not. They then share that surveillance with police upon request.

But the nation’s 800,000 police officers have promised they will only use Amazon’s fun and exciting new panopticon for good, not evil.

Just think of the possibilities of the new Ring Cam Mass Surveillance Doggie Rescue System™:

Adorable puppy cute puppy dogs will never go missing again.

Abusive spouses will never be able to abuse a partner in their front yard again.

Murderers will never be able to easily bury a body in the back yard again.

Sexy US postal employees will never go unobserved again.

Food delivery people will finally be watched as they bend over to place a bag on your front steps.

Annoying neighbors will finally be filmed as they do annoying things like sit on their porch and eat an apple.

Folks can watch teenagers for fun or profit.

Squirrels.

So, everyone in America needs to do their patriotic duty and attach an Amazon Ring Cam Mass Surveillance Doggie Rescue Device™ to their front door, back door, and hell, living room ceiling, immediately. Otherwise the good people at Amazon Ring Cam will murder your missing dog.