By Lee Camp

Do you know anyone in the U.S. who has had their TikTok banned without a reason or right to appeal? Maybe you do. Has that same person had their YouTube channel with a quarter-million subscribers ripped down around the world in the equivalent of digital book burning? (Again, no reason or right to appeal.) Has that same person had their podcast on Spotify deleted from the face of the earth without a justification or appeal process?

If you don’t know anyone like that, then I’m more than happy to be your person. All of that has been done to me. I’m not certain but I might be the only American who has faced this level of online censorship and yet never posted a single image / column / video / podcast / meme or papier-mâché that in any way violates “community guidelines.” I haven’t advocated for violence. I haven’t endorsed a terror group. I haven’t waxed poetic about Nazis or Al Qaeda or even Bill Cosby.

I haven’t said anything racist or celebrated those who do. I haven’t posted porn or nudes or even tricky photos that look like they show naked tits but are actually just paintings of cantaloupes. And I’m not a Ukrainian arms dealer.

Nothing. None of it.

Sooo, what have I done to find myself so censored?

All I’ve done is reveal the truth about the American empire in a deeper and more holistic manner than most of the “talking heads” (or “writing heads”) online. I’ve been steadfastly anti-war and pro-peace. I’ve been thoroughly anti-capitalist and pro-worker. I’ve been furiously anti-manipulation and pro-honesty. I’ve been radically anti-imperial exploitation and pro-equality. I’ve been unabashedly anti-oligarchic control and pro-community.

That’s all. That’s my crime.

And most Americans don’t believe one can be censored and suppressed for these stances. They don’t understand how the ruling elite keep everyone inside the Overton window because most Americans have never pushed the boundaries – at least not on a platform large enough to infuriate the powerful parasites at the top.

These moral, ethical, honest stances have made me one of the most censored people in America. I’m almost definitely the most-censored comedian and might be the most-censored person once you subtract the people censored for spouting violence, racism, hatred, or perhaps for being accused of some kind of sexual assault. But even that last one won’t get you banned on YouTube or censored by Facebook. In fact Facebook recently revealed that they had/have a “17 Strikes and You’re Out” policy when it comes to using the platform to facilitate sex trafficking. Man, I couldn’t agree more. If someone has only committed heinous sex trafficking using Facebook 16 times, they deserve another chance. Maybe the first 16 were an accident.

I’m not denying there are definitely groups or people who have lost one or more of their platforms for being bold anti-war voices, etc. I personally know some great journalists who had their outlets banned or suppressed. Just recently MintPress News - where I used to work - had their IndieGogo banned among other platforms and $50,000 stolen from them in the process. However, that’s an outlet as compared to an individual. I have never met any individual American with the prolific and prodigious banning CV that I have (again with the exceptions for Nazis and porn stars).

I’m also intentionally not including a lot on my hypothetical censorship CV.

I’m not including my popular TV show being shut down by US sanctions. I’m leaving it out because that had more to do with the U.S. government’s hard on for shutting down the whole network rather than my show in particular. I’m not including the outlets that have either stopped working with me out of the blue or chosen to shut down completely rather than have my voice (and a couple others) displayed on their site. I’m not including all the shadow banning I’ve faced — such as my Facebook page never being able to gain even a single new follower from 2016 until a few weeks ago. (Prior to 2016 I was gaining around 5,000 followers a week.)

I’m also not including on my censorship résumé the mainstream media attacks against me including a laughably false hit piece on the cover of the Arts section of the New York Times and an unhinged attack segment by an aging and confused Scott Simon at NPR’s “Weekend Edition.”

Whenever I mention that I’m the most censored comedian in America, people say things like, “What about Dave Chappelle??” Oh, you mean the guy with a $60 million deal with Netflix to have his comedy specials shown to most Americans who breathe oxygen? I think he may be one of the least-censored comedians in the world.

Then they say, “What about Louie CK??” First of all, I already made an exception for those people with sexual assault / harassment allegations against them. But even if we ignore that, Louie CK has not been banned or shadow-banned at any of the platforms I mentioned. And in fact, he’s been heralded by much of the comedy community and Hollywood after his admission of wrongdoing — including winning a Grammy.

And there certainly have been individuals who have faced far worse than me. John Kiriakou was imprisoned for two years for revealing the CIA’s torture program. Julian Assange (though not American) was imprisoned and tortured for 12 years for revealing the truth about the US empire. Daniel Hale was imprisoned for years for revealing that the US drone program kills innocent civilians 90% of the time (and much more). Those are just a few examples out of many.

Those incredible humans are slightly different than me though because they had access to and revealed classified information. (And their actions represent a level of bravery that just barely exceeds my anti-capitalist fart jokes.)

Anyway — maybe I’m missing something — but I may be the most-censored American content creator who has done nothing “wrong” other than speak out for peace, freedom, and a sustainable world. Of course it’s not a contest. If there is someone who beats me in this regard, I will gladly recognize and celebrate them for being a bold anti-war, anti-capitalist, pro-peace warrior.

The reason I bring up this sordid tale now is twofold — one selfish and one not. The selfish one is that I’m trying to keep my new independent show Unredacted Tonight going. In order to do so, I need more people to become paying members either here on Substack or Patreon.com/LeeCamp. I’m completely independent. I’m not connected to large corporate entities, and I don’t have billionaire friends. My work only continues — through all the suppression, censorship and bullshittery — thanks to people like you throwing me $7 a month. That’s it — about two coffees a month.

That simple two-coffees-worth allows me to keep fighting for equality, justice, peace and a sustainable world to hand off to our children and grandchildren one day. It allows me to reveal the truth of the bloodthirsty U.S. empire that has killed over 6 million people in recent years. It makes it possible for me to report on the truth about Israel’s genocide, the oligarchs’ Epstein connections, Trump’s icey fascism (pun intended), the Dems’ soullessness, the $21 trillion unaccounted-for at the Pentagon, the evolution of humanity beyond market economics and so much more.

You make it possible.

But here’s the second (non-selfish) reason for this column. The censorship and suppression I’ve faced demonstrate how far the demonic power elite of our capitalist shitshow will go to ensure Americans don’t wake up to reality. It’s only those of us who challenge people to think outside the allowable and predictable thought patterns and yank the blinders from their eyes who then face this level of oppression.

And you’ll notice there are legions of grifters, liars, frauds, and cheats who act as if they’re “waking people up” and yet aren’t suppressed at all. Why aren’t they suppressed? Why are they instead making millions of dollars and viewed by billions of people? Because they funnel viewers into laughably false worldviews like ancient alien beliefs or flat earth cults.

Sending people into quackery, lunacy, and lobotomized hysteria is actually useful to the ruling elite. It’s not a threat to them or corporate America writ large. People who believe ancient aliens created humanity or 1 x 1 = 2 still buy gas-guzzling cars and vote for one of the two capitalist parties of morally bankrupt cephalopods.

Bullshit is not dangerous to the existing power structure. In fact, it’s useful.

Those of us with a (relatively) large platform who speak out against capitalism, against the war machine, and against the sociopaths who defend this system at all cost — we are the threat. We are the banished. We are the ones pushed to the fringes and mocked and maligned in the pages of the NY Times. …But we’re also the ones who must not give up.

Hopefully you’ll join us.