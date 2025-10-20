Leecamp’s Substack

Leecamp’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Fleury's avatar
Brian Fleury
1h

I feel the same way about petitions, useless. However, at least depicted in film, President NIxon was concerned about the anti-Vietnam War protesters outside the White House. That led to the famous incident where Nixon actually left the White House in the evening, went to the Lincoln Memorial, & talked to protesters. It didn't change anything, but the protests at least got the attention of the president.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
5m

No Kings? How about no insurance companies? No medical debt. No student loan debt. Hermlimits. Affordable housing.

The full Epstein list. Cheaper gas. Affordable housing. A livable planet. A living wage. An end to genocide. Some basic fucking humanity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Camp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture