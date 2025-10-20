by Lee Camp

New York City packed with protesters!

Organizers said the events drew nearly seven million people!

Does it matter?

I’ve been to more protests than I can count. I held up hand-drawn Sharpie™ signs with several letters crammed onto the right side because I didn’t map it out well. (Put duct tape on the wooden post/handle or your righteous hands will bleed.) I’ve had sweat and grime baked onto my face in the name of “change”. I’ve felt my feet scream for the sake of justice. I’ve been delirious with dehydration, marching in clothes thick with sweat for the sake of democracy.

None of it changed anything.

I’ve also been involved in other actions that did bring about change, including one that saved a man’s life. But none of those were protests/marches/angry parades.

When protests and marches don’t involve the interruption of business — a wrench in the gears of empire — they do not influence the government or shape the world or revolutionize much of anything. But they feel nice. They occasionally excite. They at times energize. Plus, if you’re young enough or naive enough or uninformed enough when you first show up, they can help you learn that there are millions more like you who can’t stand the direction this country (and perhaps the world) is headed.

But alone, they don’t create change.

And yet the potential, the power, for large-scale change to blossom out of such events is immense. If they organized the attendees. If they led to mass strikes. If they educated people on how to interrupt the status quo, how to gain leverage over the powerful, how to break apart the tracks of the incoming fascism train. If, if, if, if only…

But they don’t do any of that.

These protests spend two to four hours screaming “[insert upsetting thing here] IS WRONG!!” and then send everyone home to ponder how little was achieved. I remember attending the largest climate march in history (at the time) in New York City years ago and at the end of the scheduled, police-approved, wholesome, obedient, fun-for-the-whole-family march route, the organizers literally had volunteers with bullhorns yelling for everyone to go home. Essentially the protest version of “Don’t let the screen door hit ya in the ass on the way out.”

Pretty much all positive change in America’s history comes not from a bunch of people standing in a street for an hour with a sign that says “We No Likey”. When was the last time our war criminal American president (which applies to all our presidents in recent memory) looked out the window of the Oval Office, noticed a bunch of people with angry/snarky/sarcastic/sometimes misspelled signs, and exclaimed,

“Oh my god. I’ve had it all wrong. This mass of people outside has shown me the error of my ways! May the Constitution have mercy on my soul!”

I’ll help you with the answer. Zero.

Think about it — what examples can you think of where a large march (parade) changed anything?

Civil rights? No. Sure, there were large groups of people who marched and then went home. But what really pushed Civil Rights through was decades of litigation, mass boycotts, strikes, direct action and disciplined civil disobedience.

The end of the Vietnam War? Nope. Far more potent than domestic outrage were the battlefield realities of an endless war of attrition, economic strain, and a larger Cold War strategy that prioritized détente with the USSR. Burning draft cards had far more impact than a two-hour walk on a Saturday.

The New Deal? Neh. The country was in a cascading economic emergency, Americans were becoming more militant and organized when it came to their disruptive capabilities, and the big capitalists realized they needed to make some concessions in order to “save” capitalism. Perhaps most importantly, capitalism had a large economic competitor overseas after the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. America’s oligarchy believed it was in its interest to give the unwashed masses a touch of socialism so that capitalism wouldn’t look so bad.

You get the point.

The actions that have forced through change of any significant nature are those that disrupt — Disrupt business, disrupt injustice, disrupt capitalism, disrupt extraction, disrupt corporatism, disrupt environmental destruction, disrupt enforcement of tyranny. Parades, even those attended by millions, don’t disrupt. They are carefully timed, planned, licensed and scheduled to avoid disruption.

As Frederick Douglass said, “Power concedes nothing without a demand.” And as some have added to that, “A demand isn’t a demand without consequences.”