The Real Reasons The US Has Now Targeted Mexico
New column by Lee Camp
By Lee Camp
Despite all of their reporting dripping with imperial propaganda, the New York Times can be useful at times. For example, if they start reporting that something needs to be done about [fill in country here], then it generally alerts us all that the US oligarchy/CIA/lizard billionaires have been working towards coup’ing [country] for months already.
So who/what is the Times now telling us we need to do something about?
Mexico.
We - the murderous, blood-thirty United States - must do something to “help” Mexico. Should we send our helpful bombs or our helpful CIA agents or our helpful mercenaries or perhaps our helpful economic wars?
It makes perfect sense that if a country is having some kind of trouble, the only people who can possibly help them are the ones responsible for killing 6 million innocent people in the past few years. It would be like if you had a small fire in your basement and you urgently declared that only Stephen Paddock can help deal with it.
Anyway, the New York Times article along with the other anti-Mexico propaganda in recent months acts as a blinking red alert that the US is working towards a color revolution there (or some other brand of coup attempt). One confirmation of this is recent leaked audio recordings known as “Hondurasgate.”
“[The tapes] allegedly reveal coordination between [Honduran President Juan Orlando] Hernandez, allies of US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei and figures linked to Israel to establish a digital media platform aimed at spreading disinformation against the governments of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.”
This begs the question of why the US ruling psychopaths would want to coup Mexico. Well, the biggest reason is that according to the Donroe Doctrine, we own Mexico (and pretty much everything in the Western hemisphere). We want to steal / pillage / pilfer the resources of Latin America and use them as a baseball bat against the cranium of China in the great power conflict. So there’s that.
But beyond that, there are other reasons the US ruling parasites really despise Mexico and President Claudia Sheinbaum right now. Here are the greatest hits:
Sheinbaum is de-privatizing major oil and energy companies, thereby allowing the profits to go back to the citizens rather than filling the pockets of billionaire psychopaths. The Mexican government also voted to give preferential treatment to the state power company.
Sheinbaum has introduced a universal scholarship program to make sure all children in Mexico can afford an education. (Fun Fact: In the US, there are 43 million people with a total of almost $2 trillion in student loan debt.)
Mexico’s welfare policies during President Lopez Obrador’s six years raised 13.4 million people out of poverty. Sheinbaum is continuing that legacy.
Another Lopez Obrador goal that Sheinbaum carries on — In just six years he tripled the minimum wage from $4.75 per day to $15 a day. Sheinbaum has said she hopes to double it again. (Fun Fact: the US minimum wage has been the same for 17 years.)
Sheinbaum wants to build a million homes and has launched a program to create 0% interest mortgages.
She granted labor rights for app delivery and ride share workers. This means they’re entitled to medical care, paid leave, compensation for an accident, a pension, a year-end bonus and profit-sharing. (Fun Fact: In the US Uber drivers get none of these things but are lobbying for two KFC Family Bucket™ coupons as a Christmas bonus.)
She put forward, and got Congress to approve, cutting the workweek from 48 hours to 40 hours. Meanwhile, in the US Amazon is working people until they die — and then telling the other employees to just step around the bodies.
As with Lopez Obrador, Sheinbaum’s government is operating under the idea of “For the good of everyone, the poor come first.” The Trump administration is operating under the slogan — “For the good of the rich, the poor can go F’ themselves.”
As you can imagine, this list horrifies the American ruling psychopaths. They do not like to see the threat of a good example right across the border. What if Americans actually realize that any of these things Sheinbaum has done are also possible in the United States?? As Donald Trump said recently:
“It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”
So while many in Mexico get a free education, a 0% interest mortgage, labor rights, a higher minimum wage, and fewer hours at work, in the US we just get a $1.5 trillion per year military fraud to enrich the biggest bloodthirsty war profiteers on the planet. Sounds fun!
Point is — I agree. We need to coup Mexico.
I have no corporate backers. I have no billionaire friends. I have nothing more than people like you throwing me the cost of 1 beer a month. Can you join up?
The US has to destroy any country leaning towards socialism to "prove socialism doesn't work".
The list of countries that look after their population and are hated by the USA for it is quite long.