Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Karl Brainard's avatar
Karl Brainard
21h

The US has to destroy any country leaning towards socialism to "prove socialism doesn't work".

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Christopher Osborne's avatar
Christopher Osborne
21h

The list of countries that look after their population and are hated by the USA for it is quite long.

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