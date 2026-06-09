By Lee Camp

Despite all of their reporting dripping with imperial propaganda, the New York Times can be useful at times. For example, if they start reporting that something needs to be done about [fill in country here], then it generally alerts us all that the US oligarchy/CIA/lizard billionaires have been working towards coup’ing [country] for months already.

So who/what is the Times now telling us we need to do something about?

Mexico.

We - the murderous, blood-thirty United States - must do something to “help” Mexico. Should we send our helpful bombs or our helpful CIA agents or our helpful mercenaries or perhaps our helpful economic wars?

It makes perfect sense that if a country is having some kind of trouble, the only people who can possibly help them are the ones responsible for killing 6 million innocent people in the past few years. It would be like if you had a small fire in your basement and you urgently declared that only Stephen Paddock can help deal with it.

Anyway, the New York Times article along with the other anti-Mexico propaganda in recent months acts as a blinking red alert that the US is working towards a color revolution there (or some other brand of coup attempt). One confirmation of this is recent leaked audio recordings known as “Hondurasgate.”

“[The tapes] allegedly reveal coordination between [Honduran President Juan Orlando] Hernandez, allies of US President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei and figures linked to Israel to establish a digital media platform aimed at spreading disinformation against the governments of Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.”

This begs the question of why the US ruling psychopaths would want to coup Mexico. Well, the biggest reason is that according to the Donroe Doctrine, we own Mexico (and pretty much everything in the Western hemisphere). We want to steal / pillage / pilfer the resources of Latin America and use them as a baseball bat against the cranium of China in the great power conflict. So there’s that.

But beyond that, there are other reasons the US ruling parasites really despise Mexico and President Claudia Sheinbaum right now. Here are the greatest hits:

As you can imagine, this list horrifies the American ruling psychopaths. They do not like to see the threat of a good example right across the border. What if Americans actually realize that any of these things Sheinbaum has done are also possible in the United States?? As Donald Trump said recently:

“It’s not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things. They can do it on a state basis. You can’t do it on a federal. We have to take care of one thing: military protection.”

So while many in Mexico get a free education, a 0% interest mortgage, labor rights, a higher minimum wage, and fewer hours at work, in the US we just get a $1.5 trillion per year military fraud to enrich the biggest bloodthirsty war profiteers on the planet. Sounds fun!

Point is — I agree. We need to coup Mexico.

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