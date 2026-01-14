Column and voiceover by Lee Camp

The US imperial managers utilize a tired script every time they murder lots of people in a foreign land to bring those (now dead) people democracy (which often looks like tyranny). You can follow along at home in this fun-for-the-whole-family regime-change game!

Here are the steps:

Decide which country you want to destroy / destabilize / starve / murder or collapse. (It doesn’t really matter why but deep down it will probably have something to do with the petrodollar even though no one dares mention that word.) Put a crazy amount of sanctions on [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] i.e., wage economic war. Once the economy of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] is suffering horribly and the people are hungry and the infants are dying due to lack of medication then — Fund and train groups of [COUNTRY] people to act as if they are “freedom fighters” or “peaceful protesters” when in fact they are terrorists, lynching unarmed security personnel, setting buildings like hospitals, schools and mosques on fire, torturing those who support the government, etc. Whenever people talk or write about the fact that the US/ Israel have funded and trained and armed these vigilantes, simply say you only funded “pro-democracy groups.” Your mantra is — Reality is not important. Use AI bots to flood social media with reports about how the people of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] are fighting back against the repressive government. Support the “grassroots” revolution with images and symbols that have been carefully crafted and promoted by expensive PR firms, such as this one: (Pay no mind to the fact that the image features a Canadian woman in Canada, and it was taken years ago. ) Remember — Reality is not important. Turn the resulting “peaceful” protests into a shitshow of death and destruction, which causes the government of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] to react with mass arrests and sometimes murders of their own. Even though almost the entire population of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] will be peacefully going about their lives and not even be near any protests, pretend as if all of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] is on fire and about to collapse. Repeat — Reality is not important. Print western media articles about how the horrible government of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] is murdering all the “peaceful” people. Bonus points if you can somehow make it about harm to women or pets. Exaggerate the numbers wildly because — Say it with me: Reality is not important. Increase economic war, possibly bomb, possibly steal their oil tankers, possibly kidnap or assassinate their president. There are lots of fun things you can do at this point. Sit back and enjoy the spoils of your campaign as [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE] becomes a dystopian failed state run by warlords or tyrants or what have you. At this point you can stop pretending to care about the people of [FILL IN COUNTRY HERE]. For example, it doesn’t matter if Syria is in a humanitarian crisis right now. The regime change is complete so we can all shut off our “concern” for the humans over there.

We’re witnessing every step of this pathetic, aged and tattered playbook used against Iran right now. Yesterday the New York Times blared the headline:

Shoot to Kill: Accounts of Brutal Crackdown Emerge from Iran — As many as 3,000 feared dead as witnesses describe government forces firing on unarmed protesters.

If you read that headline (and let’s be honest, most Americans only read the headlines), would you believe that the Iranian government killed 3,000 people? Or would you believe that the number 3,000 is both A) likely exaggerated and B) includes hundreds of lynched unarmed guards and innocent people burned to death in buildings set ablaze by “peaceful” protesters?

You’ll almost definitely believe the first option — It’s all the government. However, if you keep reading the article, the “reporter” ADMITS that the number is not solely innocent protesters.

“A senior Iranian health ministry official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said about 3,000 people had been killed across the country but sought to shift the blame to ‘terrorists’ fomenting unrest. The figure included hundreds of security officers, he said.”

I hope you see all the careful propaganda in those two sentences. When something is said that doesn’t align with the accepted US war machine bullshit, then it must be attributed to the desired manipulation of a corrupt official. This is why the Times added that he “sought to shift the blame…” rather than just reporting the truth — An Iranian official said 3,000 had been killed with most of them being either terrorists or the security officers those terrorists murdered. Whether you believe that or not, that’s what the official said.

Furthermore, the New York Times took this guy’s statement saying “terrorists” had done a lot of the killing and completely misquoted it in order to formulate the TITLE of the article. The title is designed specifically to make every reader think the Iranian government has killed 3,000 people.

And how odd that the New York Times forgot to mention that Mossad might have killed a bunch of people. Wonder why that slipped their mind?

Yes, Israel’s top intelligence agency, Mossad, posted on Twitter/X that it was on the ground in Iran doing god knows what in support of the “peaceful” protesters. I mean, it’s only one of the deadliest organizations in the world. I’m sure they’re just lovingly holding up signs that say “Tax The Rich” in Farsi.

Don’t buy the bullshit. The US imperial managers have never cared about democracy or justice or freedom or women or children or the oppressed or pets or [FILL IN LOVEY DOVEY THING HERE] in other countries. They don’t even care about that stuff inside the US! They want to collapse Iran — and have for decades — in order to gain power and money. That is all. That is it. Don’t buy the bullshit.

