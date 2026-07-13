Column and voice-over by Lee Camp, a human

Some say “don’t speak ill of the dead,” but I say “when better?” In fact, it’s of the utmost importance that we speak ill of war criminals when they’re dead, alive, or in between.

Senator Lindsey Graham was one of the most vile, repulsive people to ever live. His defining characteristic was that he wanted the whole world to be as unhappy as he was. He wanted as many people to die or be impoverished or imprisoned as possible. He showed all the signs of a sociopath, as I delineated here.

He would easily be on a list of the most deadly and destructive human beings in recent history if it weren’t for the fact that he had relatively little power. And his campaign for president did not go well because, unlike many other sociopaths in the US government, he was unable to trick the American people into believing that he gave a shit about them.

Before we get to his long list of pro-war pro-death and destruction stances, we should not forget his other disgusting political beliefs. He was strongly anti-woman and anti-women’s health. He wanted the US healthcare system to destroy far more Americans than it already does. He was opposed to worker rights and basic welfare designed to help poor Americans get by. He was pro-big oil. He was anti-immigrant and pro-police state. (Apparently the US being the largest prison state in the world was not enough for him.)

He was also steadfastly anti-LGBTQ rights, despite widespread rumors that he was gay. As the Advocate noted:

In June 2020, “Lady G” trended on social media after adult film performer Sean Harding alleged that Graham hired male sex workers.

I, of course, wouldn’t care whether he was gay, nor would I mention it here, if it weren’t for his breathtaking hypocrisy.

Okay, let’s move on to all the death and destruction he supported.

He was one of the biggest supporters of the US-backed proxy-war in Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of thousands. In 2016, well before Russia’s 2022 military incursion into Ukraine, Graham joined John McCain and Amy Klobuchar in Ukraine to tell them the US would give them all the support they needed to murder Russians.

This was during a time when Ukrainian nazis would killing thousands of culturally Russian Ukrainians in the Donbas region. (Keep in mind even the New York Times has admitted the Ukrainian troops are Nazi supporters with many wearing swastikas on their uniforms.)

Graham breathlessly supported the massacre (genocide) of Gaza. He argued Israel should be able to use whatever kind of weaponry they want to destroy Gaza and murder millions of innocent people. He compared it to the US dropping nuclear bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki — which did indeed kill hundreds of thousands of innocent people and served little purpose.

Lindsey Graham has advocated for striking (going to war with) Iran for years. He enthusiastically called for bombing their civilian infrastructure, which is a war crime. Much like with Ukraine, Gaza, and others, Graham showed zero concern for civilian casualties. He just wanted war — all the time, with everyone. He supported the 2002 war against Iraq based on obviously false intel about weapons of mass destruction. He was opposed to US forces leaving Iraq. And he never apologized or showed any remorse once the WMD lie was revealed. Graham endlessly called for ratcheting up the dirty war with Syria. He demanded a larger US military role, arming rebels (who were often jihadists). He pushed the chemical weapons false flag propaganda and supported no-fly zones that could’ve easily sparked a full-scale war between the US and Russia. In 2011 he called for military action against Libya and Muammar Gaddafi based on false propaganda. It, of course, did not bother him that it resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of Libya into a failed state with open-air slave markets. Lindsey Graham supported the War on Afghanistan and opposed withdrawing from Afghanistan after a mere 20 years of death and killing. In his mind, the US was entitled to own everything and should “give back” nothing to anyone.

I can’t list every time Lindsey Graham supported killing others or else I would use up all the internet. He was clearly a sociopath like so many of his colleagues in the federal government. Even Democrats like Kamala Harris have spoken out about how wonderful Graham was. She said:

I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. He was full of wit, energy, and charm, and he cared deeply about the Senate and the people of South Carolina.

You see, it’s a big club of war criminal sociopaths with no concern for human life— And you and I aren’t in it.

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