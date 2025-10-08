There’s a moment in every horror film when you and I know that the next victim is done for but the scared soul on the screen doesn’t know it yet. In a way you feel bad for their ignorance but there’s another part of your psyche that kinda thinks, “Well, they did this to themselves. They decided to walk into that abandoned house even though their flashlight was broken and they could hear the wind howling and the undead squirming.”

Israel is at that point in its story. Most of us know it’s done for, but it seems to have no idea. Where this analogy completely falls apart is that Israel is no victim and is not being stalked by a supernatural zombie. (Nothing like a writer who uses an analogy they know is terminally flawed.)

As Jewish Voice for Peace laid out this week, a majority of Americans now have a negative view of Israel (53%). If you look at younger people — those under 50 (which means I somehow still qualify as “younger”) — half of Republicans and three-fourths of Democrats hold unfavorable views of Israel. Of course, if we had a moral country with a media that told the truth, that number would be over 90%. But hoping for such a thing is like hoping for Stephen Miller to spontaneously grow empathy for his victims or a face/head that doesn’t give off 32 flavors of “I’m a sociopath”.

The Economist recently ran an article titled “America Is Falling Out of Love With Israel”. That title puts it lightly. A large portion of Americans know that Israelis are committing genocide and have been for two years. They know Israel is filled with war criminals. They know Israel is starving children in Gaza when they aren’t bombing them. They know that the only reason Israel survives while committing the first live-streamed genocide is because of the vast amounts of money the US ships over there. They know that Israel has ridiculous power over the US government, including the President, and therefore (somehow) the US government are the only people left who don’t know all these things.

Americans get it. …Or rather most do.

Here’s some handy-dandy charts from the Council on Foreign Relations on just how many taxpayer dollars the US bestows upon our friend and genocider.

Over $300 Billion sent to Israel and that doesn’t count 2025.

An article yesterday from ABC News states that the US has given Israel at least $21.7 Billion just over the past two years.

And remind me why Americans can’t have free healthcare again? Israelis do. Remind me why the US can’t subsidize rent for everyone who can’t afford a place to call home? Remind me why the US can’t create government-funded grocery stores so that parents don’t have to feed their children a reject can of tuna from the Dollar Store just to get by? Oh right — It’s because this country doesn’t have enough money.

Yet we have a money cannon pointed directly at the world’s most famous apartheid state.

Without this money cannon, Israel would no longer be able to operate. The genocide would end. Israel’s economy would likely collapse. Netanyahu would be out of office and probably in prison.

Israel doesn’t yet know it’s over. They’ve lost the world’s support. They’ve lost Americans’ support. They’re done. Sure, as long as they have our bought-off corrupt politicians in their pocket, Israel can wander along, moaning with vacant eyes, trying desperately to defend ethnic cleansing. A true zombie nation. (Yep, bringing back the bad horror movie analogy.)

But there is no return.

There is no returning to being a “successful” or “comfortable” or “stable” settler colonialist racist apartheid genocidal nation. The writing is on the wall. We can all see it — Why can’t they?