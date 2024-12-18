An orange butterfly taking flight for the first time, unaware of the tempestuous unforgiving yet dazzling world it brightens. The dusty bodies of executed children. These are the two defining images of my weekend. And most painful is the lack of the latter’s exceptionality.
Ten days ago my toddler found and pointed out what looked to be a trinket hanging…
