Leecamp’s Substack

Leecamp’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tami's avatar
Tami
4h

The Hannibal directive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John's avatar
John
3hEdited

I am glad you are writing about this Lee , but stunned this is still a minority narrative two years later , and education is still necessary .

When one puts together all the FACTS along with common sense , a picture emerges of Israel making a calculated decision to allow a few hundred civilian deaths in exchange for the opportunity to obliterate Gaza and kill or expel its residents .

If I made a film compiling the evidence , one of my key clips would be smirking Bibi (10/8)

Saying : “ This … is our 9/11”.

The perfect double entendre .

To the rest of the sympathetic world it means - poor Israel brutally attacked by savages , and now , against their will , they are forced to retaliate . Poor things -

Victims as always .

To Bibi and his cabinet it means - this is our excuse to do what we have always wanted to do to Gaza . Kill and evict the residents and resettle it with Israelis .

( Just as the Bush / Cheney group used the public and world sympathy generated by 9/11 to advance immoral and otherwise hard to justify military actions in Afghanistan and Iraq).

For me it was one of those truths - once seen , it cannot be unseen .

Thanks for your work✊🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lee Camp
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture