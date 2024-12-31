I need that.

Those three words just entered my head for the 33rd time this

afternoon. They truthfully are the quintessential slogan of our

consumerist society. I need that. How do I do them justice?

Maybe I’ll wear them on a T-shirt. Maybe a hat. A tattoo? Yes, a

tattoo. I need that tattoo.

There are of course different types of needing that. There’s the

walki…