Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

Lee Camp - Daily Dose of Sanity

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Jinger 🦋's avatar
Jinger 🦋
5h

Sounds like a test that needs to be added to his annual checkup, that occur every few months .

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1 reply by Lee Camp
FlawedHumanity's avatar
FlawedHumanity
6h

That would be interesting!

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